Sabor a Pasion offers more than fine dining on an estate four miles north of Palestine. The venue’s many services include a bed and breakfast, weddings and private parties, cooking classes, culinary tours, catering and even express air deliveries in a vintage airplane.
Despite its East Texas location, Sabor a Pasion, which means “taste of passion,” offers an international flair that features cuisines from New Zealand, England and Italy. Owner and proprietor Simon Webster is a chef who attended the New Zealand Culinary Institute and has owned restaurants around the globe.
Webster purchased the property 18 years ago after realizing that from Palestine he could serve a market of 15 million people between the metropolitan areas of DFW, Houston and Austin. He said over the years he has gradually added amenities and services to accommodate guests, including deliveries to the Palestine airport and even by airplane.
“I’m a pilot so I do sometimes deliver by plane,” Webster said. “I own a vintage 1946 Stinson. We do anything here. There are a lot of options.”
While Webster provides or manages most of the culinary and hospitality services on site, he also receives help from partner and chef Christine Gardner, who co-teaches cooking classes and schedules culinary tours to Italy.
The culinary tours began when Gardner, a food writer, food stylist and photographer, joined Sabor a Pasion seven years ago. They began leading culinary tours to the Amalfi Coast in Italy in 2015. Though the pandemic shut down some of the tours, they are now again available twice a year in May and September.
Gardner worked as food editor for the Tyler Morning Telegraph and was frequently featured on the CBS Morning Show in Tyler, where she and Webster met during his guest appearances. She is also the author of two cookbooks, Favorite FLAVOR and Celebrations from a Cowgirl’s Kitchen.
Gardner now develops recipes, photos and content for Celebrate Cooking, Brookshire Grocery Company’s free bi-monthly food magazine. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas A&M University and trained as a chef at Le Cordon Bleu, an international culinary institute.
Gardner said she often works behind the scenes in marketing the business and arranging the culinary tours.
“I’m not always here when he’s open,” Gardner said. “I’m part of it, but not the part people see.”
Webster offers personal service which begins when clients call. He speaks to each guest to find out what they want and sets a reservation, but availability varies according to the season and events. He can change the menu quickly to accommodate dietary needs like gluten free or vegetarian.
“We can adapt very quickly and do whatever the customer requires,” Webster said.
The bed and breakfast is popular among guests who come to Palestine to ride the Texas State Railroad and features two estate rooms and six cabins for overnight stays, corporate events, family gatherings and weddings.
Up to 22 guests can stay in the venue’s two estate rooms and six cabins. Internet access is not available at Sabor a Pasion, which helps people relax and unwind. A spa that offers massages is also set to open this summer.
Restaurant Aubergine serves a family style pizza dinner on Friday nights and a three course dinner on Saturdays. The restaurant offers indoor seating for 40 people and more on the outdoor patio. A ballroom that seats 150 guests is available for weddings.
The estate features a picturesque vineyard but does not include a winery. Webster encourages guests to bring their own wines to drink with dinner, as the restaurant is not licensed to serve alcohol.
Webster, who previously wrote a weekly column for the Palestine Herald-Press called “Cooking With Simon” will soon share his culinary skills in Palestine Magazine.
Entry to the property is by reservation or appointment only.
For information about Sabor a Pasion and Restaurant Aubergine, visit www.saborapasion.com or call 903-729-9500.
