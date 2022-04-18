The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two assaults that occurred Easter Sunday.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, deputies responded to a reported disturbance Sunday, April 17 in the 2400 block of FM 2574.
During the initial investigation, Deputy Dale Linebaugh determined John McMoylem 63, suffered injuries after being drug by a vehicle driven by Jeremy Jones, 34.
Jones was identified as the former boyfriend of McMoyle’s daughter.
McMoyle said he previously told Jones not to trespass on his property and had posted ‘No Trespass’ signs.
McMoyle told the Linebaugh that Jones arrived at his home and was told to leave, but Jones did not and an altercation ensued. Jones grabbed McMoyle by the arm, and drug him approximately 35 feet while backing up his truck.
McMoyle received injuries requiring treatment at the Emergency Room.
Jones fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.
Flores said deputies also responded to a reported assault Sunday in the 800 block of ACR 308.
Sgt. Zak Montoya spoke with Kierston Nally, 22, who said she was assaulted by her child’s father, Delionta Fields, 24.
Nally told deputies Fields was at her home when an argument began over the child. During the argument Fields allegedly grabbed Nally by the throat and pulled her hair. Nally was holding their 1-year-old during the assault and the child was injured on top of her forehead.
Fields fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.
No further information is available at this time.
Both of these investigations are ongoing.
