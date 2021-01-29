The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the recovery of equipment stolen from a Dallas construction company this week.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Wednesday, Jan. 27, deputies were contacted about a Volvo mini-excavator found at a property on County Road 4915.
Deputies met at the location with employees of Ark Contracting Services of Dallas, who had tracked the piece of equipment by GPS from Dallas to Anderson County.
The employees told deputies they recognized the piece of equipment as company property by the logo and numbers printed on the side.
Deputies contacted the owner of the property where the excavator was found and were given permission to search the property.
Deputies determined by the company logo, owner applied number, vehicle identification number, bar code sticker and paperwork provided by the company that the mini-excavator was owned by Ark Contracting Services, and the mini-excavator was returned.
The mini-excavator is reported to be worth about $17,500.
The theft of this item is considered a state jail felony, with a sentence of 180 days up to two years in a state jail facility and up to a $10,000 fine.
If you have any information that could help solve this case, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-729-6068 or 903-729-TIPS (8477).
