The Anderson County Deputy deputy wounded in an October shootout moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at UT Health in Tyler, where he's in stable condition.
Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor said Monday Deputy Bradley Colman will likely remain in the hospital for another two months. “But he’s improving everyday, and he’s in good spirits,” Taylor said.
Colman has undergone several surgeries on his leg for a gunshot wound he received Oct. 19 at about 3:30 p.m. at the Hickory Ridge Mobile Home Park, where a shootout occurred between Colman and suspect Terry Lee Countryman, Jr.
Colman was investigating a vehicle that Countryman had allegedly stolen earlier in the day.
Colman’s family is from Iowa and have traveled to Texas to see him. “His father plans to stay and help him rehab,” Taylor said. “I know he’s ready to get back to his life and his job. He’s a body builder and he’s ready to get back to the gym as well. He’s already working on his arms and upper body.”
Colman received lifesaving aid from a fellow ACSO deputy and a trooper with the Department of Public Safety, before he was taken to UT Health in Tyler.
After Countryman, 34, of Palestine, shot Colman, he stole Colman's squad car and fled. At about 5:30 p.m., a state trooper found Countryman near FM 2330 and County Road 458. Countryman pointed a rifle at the trooper, who fired his service weapon and hit Countryman. Countryman later died at Palestine Regional Medical Center, the Texas Rangers reported. The trooper was not injured.
Countryman, an oil-field worker, was a 2003 graduate of Elkhart High School.
Colman has county insurance and worker’s compensation, Taylor said, but medical services are expensive. Colman's family also is incurring travel and lodging expenses to be with Colman during his recovery.
Donations to help Coleman and his family can be made at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 1200 East Lacy Street in Palestine.
“I’m sure he’d also appreciate any cards and letters the public would like to send to him,” Taylor said.
Cards and letters can also be dropped off at the sheriff’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.