There will be a community-wide Dia del Nino, the Day of the Children, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30 in Palestine this year.
Gustavo Otero, owner of Paleteria Y Neveria Chilangos, a Mexican ice cream and snack shop at 305 W. Palestine Ave., is hosting Dia del Nino in his parking lot.
This will be a fun, free, family event with a jump house, pinatas and ice cream.
The Mexican holiday El Dia Del Nino, Day of the Child, celebrates children. Mexico has observed Children’s Day on April 30 since 1925. The holiday stresses loving, accepting and appreciating children.
America also recognizes this day as El Dia de Los Ninos/El Dia de Los Libros (Children’s Day or Book Day) lauding both children and literacy.
It is observed with activities, special events and festivals centered on children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.