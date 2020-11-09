This week is United Way’s Restaurant Week. Today through Saturday, Nov. 14, when you eat at a participating restaurant, you will help fund much needed resources right here in Anderson County.
“Each year area restaurants are invited to participate in Restaurant Week for United Way,” said Tarah Thompson, director of the United Way of East/Central Texas. “There is not extra fees or donations. You simply eat at your favorite participating restaurant and a portion of the cost of your meal will be donated by the business to the United Way to be divided up among a select group of local non-profits.”
Participating restaurants in Palestine are Chili’s Bar and Grill, Shep’s BBQ, Home Grill Steak House Jocelyn’s Donuts, Old Magnolia Sandwich Shop, Pint & Barrel and El Toro. These restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds this week to the United Way. At Chili’s you must specify that you are dining in in support of the United Way’s Restaurant Week and at El Toro, be sure you ask for the special Restaurant Week lunch and dinner menus.
“With shut-downs and layoffs, due to COVID-19, our local food pantries have been hit with unprecedented demand,” Thompson said. “The threat of eviction resides in many households. Being stuck inside has led to many unsafe situation for women and children in our area. The United Way offers funding for all of these organizations. Together we can fight hunger and feed hope right here in Palestine.”
The United Way of East/Central Texas has selected Anderson County Veterans Service Center, CASA of Anderson County, the Crisis Center of Anderson County, First Resource Center, Hope State, ICEE Success Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Multi-Cultural Education Center, Palestine Community Food Pantry, Texas Youth Advocates and the Palestine YMCA to benefit from the monies raised during this week.
