The dirt work has begun on Palestine’s very own Jalapeño Tree restaurant to be located at 2300 South Loop 256.
The Palestine Economic Development Corporation and the city of Palestine have been working with Paul Bambrey for almost a year to finalize plans for this project.
“The Palestine Economic Development Corporation is always happy to assist when a new business wants to bring full-time jobs and an increase in sales and property tax to Palestine,” said Greg Laudadio, interim director for the PEDC. “The Jalapeño Tree is a brand that many people recognize in East Texas and is known for its excellent Tex-Mex food and family atmosphere. We are excited to have them as one of our newest additions to Palestine.”
Laudadio said this will be a full-size Jalapeño Tree with an outdoor dining area, employing 20 full time employees.
Bambrey expects construction to be complete within the next year.
“We are excited to bring Jalapeño Tree to Palestine,” said Paul Bambrey, owner of the franchise.
The Jalapeño Tree is a family owned restaurant celebrating over 25 years in the food industry.
According to Bambrey, the Jalapeño Tree strives to create a family friendly environment with a focus on fresh food, quality ingredients and exemplary service.
Jalapeño Tree Holdings, LLC prides itself in partnering with communities and schools to promote education, extracurricular activities, awareness and support.
The Jalapeño Tree provides discounts to police, military and Veterans every day of the year. They also sponsor the Red Cross and first responders with food.
Laudadio said PEDC has been working with Bambrey since October 2021 to finalize building and construction plans.
According to Laudadio, one of the biggest obstacles has been drainage. Previous construction in that area proved that storm runoff was an issue due to the new builds.
Laudadio said that the city beefed up the requirements for water retention for this new project.
In order to properly divert water, Jalapeño Tree Holding, LLC ended up needing to purchase an additional parcel of land in order for the city’s utility street department to accept their plans. Bambrey said that the entire project had to be re-platted after the additional property purchase.
Bambrey said that this will be one of 15 Jalapeño Tree restaurants in the East Texas area with locations in Tyler, Jacksonville, Athens, Canton, Longview, Henderson, Nacogdoches, Kilgore, Mineola, Marshall, Carthage, Mt. Pleasant, Denison and Gun Barrel City.
