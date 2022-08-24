AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties on Tuesday following damaging rain storms and flash floods that hit much of north and central Texas Sunday and Monday.
The declaration includes Kemp, Culberson, Dallas, Duval, Ellis, El Paso, Henderson, Hopkins, Hudspeth, Kaufman, Kerr, Live Oak, Marion, Montague, Navarro, Pecos, Rains, Smith, Tarrant, Upshur, Van Zandt, Webb and Wood counties. Additional counties may be added as the storm system makes it way through the state.
“Needless to say that the effect of this storm has been dramatic here in Dallas and Fort Worth, but in multiple regions across Texas,” Abbott said at a press conference in Dallas.
The Dallas- Fort Worth area saw record-breaking rain Monday, receiving as much as 3.01 inches of rain between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, the most rain recorded in a single hour ever, according to National Weather Service data.
The downpour caused roadways to flood, hundreds of car crashes and at least one death in Mesquite, officials said.
Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd praised the response of local first responders and community members who heeded advice by remaining safe, adding that the Dallas area saw 15 inches of rain over a five-hour period “with very little advance warning.”
“The work that was done by the men and the women out there on the streets was second to none,” Kidd said.
The disaster declaration fees up more resources for the listed counties as homes and businesses asses damage.
State officials are asking anyone who experienced some kind of damage to report to the state website. Depending on damage levels, Texas could be eligible to receive federal funding to help cover costs.
Texas can report damage to homes and businesses at www.damage.tdem.texas.gov.
