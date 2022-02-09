Larissa Loveless has resigned as District 1 City Council Member. Loveless confirmed with the Herald-Press that she had resigned on Wednesday, Feb. 9 effective immediately.
“I appreciate my constituents support, and the confidence they have placed in me, as I have served District 1, however, it is in my best interest, as well as the city’s for me to resign from my position,” Loveless said.
Loveless, who is the current Mayor Pro Tem, ran unopposed in 2018 for the District 1 council seat previously held by Will Brule. Her term would have expired in May.
Her resignation will be officially presented to the city council during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 14.
Updates to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.