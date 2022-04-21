AUSTIN — Texas economists say that if state leaders wanted to divest from Russian assets it would have little impact on the state’s economy.
During a state house committee on international relations meeting Wednesday, economic analyst Ray Perryman said because imports and exports with Russia only account for a fraction of the overall state economy, lawmakers can make decisions they feel are appropriate without fearing of impact to Texas.
The committee, brought together in the interim, was tasked by Speaker of the House Dan Phelan with reviewing the impact trade with Russia has on the Texas economy and manufacturers, among other charges.
“Anything with Russia and Ukraine, those trade shares are so small that it would not significantly impact the health or the robustness of the growth of our export industry in Texas,” Perryman said.
Last year, Texas imported about $5 billion worth of Russian goods, with an exports to Russia of about $650 million in goods, most of that in the energy and coal sectors, Perryman said. Combined, trade with Russia accounted for less than 1% of total trade in Texas’s $2 trillion economy, he said.
Of the total exports to Russia, the largest share was oilfield machinery, about 25%, but again so small that it does not “move the needle much,” Perryman said.
He added that because of the war in Ukraine, Texas as well as other oil and gas producing markets around the world are ramping up production to offset the loss. Therefore, anything Texas once bought or sold from Russia could easily be exchanged with another market, making the overall impact negligible.
“If [Texas was] to divest from Russia … there are plenty of other securities out there. It's not going to affect our long-term returns on the same business; it's not big enough to move the needle,” Perryman said.
Where Texas will be impacted is where it has no control. Rising prices of grain and wheat and supply chain issues are impacting the global economy, independent of decisions Texas makes, he said.
Pia Orrenius with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said officials' forecasts show inflation and supply chain issues will continue to plague the American economy at least until early next year.
Perryman mentioned some ways Texas and the United States could help Europe become less dependent on Russia for natural gas supplies but noted that those investments and infrastructure take a long time to establish and would not work as short-term options.
He added that because the impact is so minimal, lawmakers may find that the power of sanctioning Russia as a statement could be impactful on the international stage, should they choose to go that route.
“The bottom line is, as an economy, [Texas is] not terribly dependent on Russia,” Perryman said. “But again, there's value sometimes in the statement as well.”
Tom Currah, associate deputy comptroller for fiscal matters, warned that even if sanctions have little direct economic impact, they could have negative indirect impacts that slow the growth of the economy.
For example, supply chain issues could impact the amount the state collects on sales taxes if individuals are not able to make purchases. While rising gas and oil prices allow for the state to collect more taxes, Currah noted most of the added margin will funnel toward road projects rather than the state’s general fund, minimizing its ability to replace lost sales tax.
“There can be indirect impacts that it affects state revenue positively, but there can also be some indirect impacts that could be negative,” Currah said. “It can eat into consumers' discretionary income and reduce their spending on things that might be subject to taxes.”
The committee will use the discussion for potential future recommendations and bills come the next legislative session in 2023.
