"Dog Love," a new picture book by Palestine native Katelyn Ward, has already won two awards since its release in August. Ward’s first book has won the Mom’s Choice Book Award and the NYC Big Book Award.
"Dog Love" teaches children empathy for canines by describing how to take care of them and explains physical and behavioral differences among breeds. Its target audience is Kindergarten and first-grade readers.
Ward is a graduate of Palestine High School and currently works as a paraprofessional at Southside Elementary, where she enjoys reading her book to students.
On weekends she sells "Dog Love" at the Palestine Farmers Market and at other local events, such as Montalba Trade Days and the Tyler Rose Festival.
Ward explained that her inspiration for writing "Dog Love" started at her job at the Evangelistic Temple day care. She often read to young children and found they were eager to learn facts and information about animals.
“They were very interested in animal science,” Ward said. “When I looked for those books, all the ones I found were more humanoid in nature, you know, more like Peter Rabbit.”
Ward is an avid reader whose home is full of books, one dog and four cats. She published "Dog Love" under the pen name K.R. Ward, fashioning it after J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series.
Through "Dog Love" she hopes to teach children empathy and responsibility.
“I could teach children that responsibility and taking care of a dog is also empathizing with it, and so I could spread a little empathy in the world, a little responsibility,” Ward said. “It’s easier to learn empathy through animals than through people sometimes.”
Ward said that she initially wrote 500 words for the book but her editor, Brooke Van Sickle at BiblioKid Publishing, cut the manuscript down to 250 words.
“I was really nervous at first,” Ward said. “Van Sickle’s positivity really helped me move forward with the publishing into a book.”
Ward chose BiblioKid over two other publishers because they allowed her to select the illustrator. She chose Mariza, an artist who lives in Serbia, and met with her virtually.
“She’s fantastic. She did exactly what I wanted, which was realistic pictures of actual dog breeds,” Ward said. “It was a lot of fun working with her."
Ward has already submitted her second book, "Cat Love," to different publishers and is waiting to hear back. In the meantime, she’s writing a chapter book about Smoky the War Dog.
“I’m just doing my best to inspire young readers and put a little empathy in the world,” she said.
For information visit www.authorsitekrward.com or on Facebook at K.R. Ward Books.
