Art lovers searching for the perfect gift will have an array of unique finds to pick from this Saturday during the Dogwood Art Council’s Art Walk in downtown Palestine.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. art lovers, Christmas shoppers and visitors can enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artists in various businesses on Main Street, Oak Street and Crawford Street.
Artist and writer J. Kirk Davis, a member of the Dogwood Arts Council will be reprising his 2001 photography exhibition “Remembrance” that was exhibited in San Pedro, California. Some 80 prints will be staged in The Redlands Hotel’s Queen Street Grille. These are Ektacolor prints, some of which are replicated on Iris Foil. He will also have a book-signing table for his book, “The Hero & The Beauty.”
Other featured artist include Stacy Richardson on the Cream & Coffee patio at Wells Creek, Texas jeweler Cheryl Whitney-Huebner at Wells Creek Crossing and artist David Tripp will be featured in the Gallery at the Redlands and will be present to greet patrons and bring out his special Polar Express framed editions.
Hosting Art Walk businesses include, The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Hotel, Palestine Farmer’s Market, Bloodlines Tattoo, Home Grill Steakhouse, JR Lonestar Glasswork, Sheerz and Beerz, Crimson Room, The Co-Ed Shop, Old Magnolia Mercantile, Charles Dicken’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts, The Barnyard Boutique & The Cool Cow Creamery, Old Town Vintage, Pint and Barrel, Wells Creek Antiques & The Cream and Coffee Patio at Wells Creek.
Art Walk is presented by the Dogwood Art Council, whose motto is “Art is happening in Palestine.”
A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council is available at The Co-Ed Shop.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto its Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
