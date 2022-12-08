As Downtown Palestine readies for the annual Whiskey and Wine Swirl Saturday, attendees can expect an added attraction to enhance their love for fine art.
Hosted by the Dogwood Arts Council, the first ever Art in the Alley event will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
As visitors enjoy an evening downtown they can stroll through the alley between W. Crawford and W. Oak Streets where local artists will be displaying and selling their artwork.
Once considered a place to avoid, downtown alleyways are slowly becoming beautiful spaces to see and visit and provide the perfect setting for a pop-up art gallery.
“We have two really great alleys downtown,” said Jordan Crabill, a Dogwood Arts Council member and local artist. “One is across from the Texas Theater, repurposed by the Rotary Club and the other behind the Redlands Hotel, repurposed by Jean Mollard. Both are perfect places for people to come enjoy some beautiful art.”
While the inaugural event is tied in with the Whiskey and Wine Swirl, Crabill hopes for Art in the Alley to become a regular, stand-alone event.
“We hope for this event to happen often, maybe quarterly, during Palestine Community Theater productions,” Crabill said. “It is so fun to bring art to the community in the evening. We eventually want to make it a can’t-miss event, maybe with live music. But we’re going to learn a lot with this first one.”
Plans are moving forward with the event despite possible rainy weather. In the event of inclement weather, each artist will be placed inside a business participating in the Whiskey & Wine Swirl.
Going forward, however, the plan is to give Palestine the opportunity to enjoy fantastic local art as well as highlight the fantastic downtown spaces the alleyways have to offer.
“These are the perfect places for a walk-through gallery,” Crabill said. “Hopefully it will inspire other businesses or property owners to improve their alley spaces as well.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information or to sign up as an exhibitor contact Jordan Crabill at glitterboxxstudio@gmail.com or call 903-922-0157.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.