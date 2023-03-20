Dogwood Children’s Literacy Festival returns March 25

Free books and kid-friendly fun are available at this year’s Dogwood Literacy Festival on Saturday, March 25. The event’s fairy tale theme offers opportunities for roughly 200 children to use their imaginations and creativity and includes crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a mad lib contest.
This year’s festival is held outdoors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Redlands Hotel parking lot in front of the RISE mural. The location at 309 West Main Street in downtown Palestine’s Main Street District is highly visible and easily accessible.
Admission is free and does not require advance reservation or registration. Some of the activities include making a magic wand, building with Fairy Dough, and listening to dramatic readings by local authors and community leaders, including Katelyn Ward, author of Dog Love. A few vendor booths are also being planned.
Children are encouraged to dress up in a fairy tale costume or as a favorite story book character and can earn a free book by participating in activities. There is no costume contest and dressing up is voluntary.
Morgan Ray Goolsby, Executive Director of United Way’s local unit, the United Way of East Central Texas, said free books are available for kids of all ages, from preschool to high school.
“We have books for all the way up through high school but I’d say typically the activities and things are geared more for the smaller kids, I’d say like preschool through fourth grade,” Goolsby said. “If older siblings come and bring their younger siblings they can go home with a book, too.”
The United Way sponsors the annual festival through donated funds but is also still seeking sponsorships from local businesses. Potential sponsors can contact Goolsby at unitedwaypalestinetx@yahoo.com or 903-922-6570.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.