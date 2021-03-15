The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 83rd Dogwood Festival this Saturday, March 20, kicking off the three week celebration of Dogwood Trails.
The Palestine Dogwood Festival is the longest running Dogwood Festival in the state of Texas and is held in the historic downtown and Old Town district. The Festival kicks off the first of three weekends of the Dogwood Trails celebration with locals and guests celebrating the season of beautiful Dogwood blooms of East Texas.
Live music, art, specialty products, food vendors, kids activities and more will fill the city the third weekend for the chamber’s annual Dogwood festival.
“We, at the chamber, are eager to bring the Dogwood Festival back to life,” said Angela Howell Fields, event chair. “We have put together, what we hope to be, a safe environment for all spectators with the help and support of our Festival Safety sponsor Palestine Regional Medical Center.”
The 2020 Dogwood Trails events, including the chamber’s Dogwood Festival were canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to flatten the curve.
The festival is maintaining its focus on music and arts with performance buskers and art tent featuring the third installment of William Young’s Dogwood Celebration poster.
In 2018, Young agreed to create an artistic poster as the event's main keepsake, like the "Blue Dog" posters used for the New Orleans Jazz Festival. He agreed to provide art for the festival for five years.
New to this year’s festival will be Oncor Electric’s Tinywoods, a special souvenir photo opportunity, the Commercial Bank of Texas Paint and Sip event.
The chamber is bringing back the Dogwood Festival Pageant to crown a new Miss Dogwood on the Palestine Toyota Mainstage.
This year’s festival will also feature the Elliot Chrysler Kid Zone, food vendors, arts and craft vendors and a silent auction of a few big ticket items will be available for viewing and bidding for all patrons of the festival.
“I’d like to thank all the volunteers that have made the festival possible and want to say a special thanks to Melissa Ward, Joli Ballew, Stacy Pardue and Celia Campbell for going above and beyond to bring this event back to life,” Fields said.
Beyond the festival, there will be two more weeks of activities for locals and visitors.
Mary Raum, director of Visit Palestine, has worked very hard to arrange events and activities that promote the Dogwood Trials.
“It is refreshing to see that travel will be opening back up for our blooming season,” Raum said. “Opportunities within Davey Dogwood Park allow for guests and visitors to enjoy the great outdoors safely and between the Fairy Gardens and the festival downtown on Saturday, we have activities that are fun for everyone.”
A special tab filed with special feature articles, event information and more will be included in our Thursday, March 18 edition of the Herald-Press.
