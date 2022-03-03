The whimsical artwork of Jeffie Brewer is finding a new home in downtown Palestine as part of the new Art Tracks Sculpture Exhibit.
A Palestine native, Brewer will be honored as a featured artist during this year’s Dogwood Art & Music Festival, March 18 and 19.
Known for his big, colorful metal creations, Brewer is an internationally acclaimed artist. He said he is excited about coming home for this event.
“I love Palestine,” Brewer said. “I share my work all over the world with people I don’t really know. I’m very excited to share it with people that I genuinely love. Palestine made me who I am.”
Thirteen of Brewer’s sculptures, including an orange bunny, a yellow dog and a purple robot will be displayed throughout the Main Street and downtown area for the next two years.
The Council is hosting a VIP Art Tent Event at 5 p.m. March 18 as the kickoff celebration for The 84th Annual Dogwood Art and Music Festival. Brewer will be present for the VIP event. His sculptures and swag will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20 per person.
There will also be a special trolly tour of Brewer’s art at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19.
This tour, personally guided by Brewer, will visit formative sites while he shares stories of his art. Tickets for that tour are $100 per person.
The Dogwood Arts Council has also established a free “Paint the Town Jeffie” Art Tracks Sculpture Walking Tour for the Dogwood Festival with special maps.
Ark Tracks is a juried exhibit featuring outdoor sculptures in prominent Main Street locations in Palestine. The annual project is an initiative of Palestine Tomorrow, a sub fund of the Texas Area Fund Inc., whose ongoing goal is to provide and encourage parks and arts in Palestine for a better quality of life.
Each year, the Dogwood Arts Council solicits submissions for the Art Tracks Sculpture Program. Brewer has had many of his works displayed in Palestine over the past 12 years.
