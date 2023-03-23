Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE AZLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR AUBREE TRAINER, WHITE FEMALE, 13 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET O4 INCHES TALL, 103 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, GREEN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING HAIR IN A BUN, GLASSES, WEARING A BLACK T-SHIRT DEPICTING TUPAC, TIE-DYED PANTS, AND WHITE STRIDE SHOES. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A WHITE PANEL VAN WITH UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE NUMBER. THE SUSPECT VAN WAS LAST SEEN AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF BOYD RD. IN AZLE, TEXAS AT APPROXIMATELY 7:15PM ON MARCH 22, 2023. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE AZLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 817-444-3221. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS AZLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 817-444-3221.