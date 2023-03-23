The annual Dogwood Fly-In Fair will take flight from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Palestine Municipal Airport.
The festivities for the weekend include plane rides, a gun show, food trucks, arts and crafts booths, antiques, militaria and collectables as well as plenty of vintage and military aircraft.
Last year’s chili cookoff will be replaced by two new events for 2023, the Pride of America Classic Car Show and a Pin-Up photography contest sponsored by the Stone Fort Militaria Show of Nacogdoches.
“We have about two to three times the outdoor vendors we had last year,” said Charles Montgomery, event coordinator with Whipp Farm Productions. “There is still plenty of room for more outdoor vendors.”
Live music will also be on tap. Saturday will feature Schaefer Mueller from noon until 2 p.m. and Zach Jones from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. On Sunday Dillon Lankford will take the stage from noon until 2 p.m.
“The gun show is our bread and butter,” Montgomery said. “But the car show and pinup photo contest are fundraisers for a military aid group, Pride of America.”
“Shoots for Troops” will be set up at the car show and will offer on-site printed photos by Texas Red Dirt Photography. All proceeds for the car show and prints will go towards sending deployment care packages through Pride of America.
This event is open to the public and is family friendly. Admission is $5 per vehicle with free parking. Palestine Municipal Airport is located at 1278 CR 421 northwest of Palestine.
For more information on the Dogwood Fly-in see their Facebook page, call 817-929-1816 or email whipp.events@gmail.com.
