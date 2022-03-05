With lots of events, vendors and aircrafts galore, the Dogwood Fly-In Fair is shaping up to be a fantastic event for the area.
The fly-in will take flight from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27 at the Palestine Municipal Airport, 1278 CR 421.
This event will be open to the public and is family friendly. Admission is $5 per vehicle with free parking.
The fun on-tap for the weekend includes a gun show, arts and crafts, antiques, militaria and collectables. There will also be a chili cook off, a three-meat barbecue cook off and a corn hole tournament.
Event organizer Charles Montgomery of Whipp Farm Productions said he hopes the event raises a lot of money for a great cause.
“The gun show is our bread and butter,” Montgomery said. “But the chili and barbecue cook offs and the corn hole tournament are all fundraisers for a military aid group, Pride of America. All of the proceeds from those events will be used to send care packages to deployed service members.”
In light of recent events, that service should be well-received and supported.
Booth spaces are still available for exhibitors and vendors. Indoor booths are ten by ten and outdoor booths are twelve by twenty-four. All spaces are $50.
Cook off organizers are also looking to add more teams. The chili cook off entry fee is $30, as is the three-meat cook off of chicken, ribs and brisket. Both events can be entered for $50.
Fly-ins are generally pre-arranged gatherings of pilots and their aircrafts. They can be formally or informally organized, and members of the public may be invited to view the aircraft. They can be aimed at specific aircraft classes or models and organized by national organizations, clubs or a group of friends.
Text 903-420-1130 for more cook off information, or email carepackagesforheroes@gmail.com
For more information on the Dogwood Fly-in, contact Montgomery at 817-929-1816, or by email at whipp.events@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.