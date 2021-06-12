The show will go on next Saturday at 7 p.m. as Dogwood Jamboree returns to Palestine High School Auditorium after an 18-month COVID hiatus. Headlining the show is Shake, Rattle and Roll, an East Texas quartet that performs internationally.
Dogwood Jamboree’s Branson, Missouri-style show continued five times annually without interruption for 15 years but was canceled in March 2020 when Gov. Greg Abbott issued emergency orders to suspend public gatherings to protect the public health.
Producer Dan Manuel is not skipping a beat, however, beginning the jamboree’s 16th season with the same lineup and tunes scheduled for last year’s show. The jamboree features a medley of traditional country, gospel, and bluegrass music punctuated by slapstick comedy.
Manuel told the Herald-Press he receives calls daily about the jamboree, from people as far away as Dallas and Houston.
“I get calls every day from people asking about the show,” Manuel said. “We want to do the show we had planned to do in March.”
Jamboree fans enjoy the show’s consistency.
“I enjoy it because it has classic country-western music,” said realtor Mary Alice Largent, one of the program’s 40 local sponsors. “It’s the stuff I grew up with.”
East Texas doo-wop tribute group Shake, Rattle and Roll is leading the show with a musical comedy routine featuring popular hits from the 1950s and 1960s. The group performed at the jamboree four years ago.
The all-blonde, all 60-plus quartet started more than 15 years ago as a hobby for four East Texas women, who began by singing in churches and nursing homes.
Since then, the group has won recording contracts and awards. The group recently recorded their fourth album, Shake, Rattle and Roll on the Road: Hitchin’ a Ride.
The Longview-based quartet includes members Tavie Spivey, Debi Comis, Brenda Spencer, and LeAnn Bemis, who now perform in music halls and theaters nationwide and have toured in Germany and Switzerland.
The jamboree is also continuing its talent search contest. Two acts are competing in the June 19 show: Rhylee Culwell of Tyler and The Gent Mountain Grassburs, an instrumental bluegrass trio of Tucker, Gabriel and Bradley Whisenhant that recently performed at Salmon Lake Park’s Bluegrass Gospel Festival.
All contestants in the talent search contest must be 18 or younger and must audition prior to performing at the jamboree. Jamboree performances are also set for Aug. 7, Oct. 23 and Dec. 11. Winners at each jamboree compete against other qualifiers in December for the Artist of the Year Award.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children 6 to 10 years old. Tickets are available at Cavender’s, Hometown Pharmacy, and from Manuel at (903) 724-2556. For more information about the Dogwood Jamboree visit www.dogwoodjamboree.com.
