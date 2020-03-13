Large-scale public events were cancelled or rescheduled statewide Friday, including Palestine’s Dogwood Trails Festival, as Gov. Greg Abbott declared a public health disaster. One of more than 20 states to declare an emergency, Texas has at least 50 cases of COVID-19.
The city and Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce will reschedule events. The Dogwood Festival is tentatively rescheduled for June 20. The Dogwood Jamboree is also cancelled and rescheduled for June. Tickets for the jamboree will be refunded.
“It is with a heavy heart that we are postponing the Dogwood Festival,” said city Tourism Director Mary Raum.
Both the governor's office and Mayor Steve Presley recommended that Dogwood Jamboree producer Dan Manuel reschedule the event for the first time in 16 years.
A pharmacist, Presley plans to speak at Manuel’s church about the COVID-19 threat.
The governor's disaster declaration follows the closing of Texas school districts and colleges directing students to finish this semester online.
“A declaration of a public health disaster allows local governments to access storehouses of emergency supplies, such as exam gloves and hand sanitizer, when needed,” said Presley, who was on a conference call with the governor.
With Spring Break next week, Palestine Independent School District has asked all employees and students to submit the PISD Travel Reporting Form for both Spring Break and any other travel this month. The online form is at https://forms.gle/rDaehSAEFHdx4UWk7.
The PHS Choir trip to New York and the non-school group trip to Ireland have been cancelled.
Westwood, Slocum, Cayuga, Neches and Elkhart will close for Spring Break, March 16-20.
Grapeland ISD decided Friday to extend its Spring Break, with classes resuming on Monday, March 23. The school will send home student assignments. Dual Credit classes will continue online. Dual credit students must check their AC email daily next week.
Grapeland students will have access to a free brunch at Grapeland Elementary School in the carline, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., or by bus to bus riders.
On Friday, University Academy, also on Spring Break this week, announced that they would extend their vacation days. They will also resume on March 23.
As of Friday, Frankston ISD had not decided whether to close school.
Nationwide, the response to COVID-19 has shifted from prevention to mitigation.
“It has spread, and it is uncontrollable,” Presley said. “All we can do now is slow it down so it doesn’t hit everyone at once and overload our hospitals.”
COVID-19 symptoms are similar to seasonal influenza. Both are infectious respiratory illnesses that cause fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches and fatigue and can result in pneumonia. Both can sometimes cause vomiting and diarrhea. Both can be spread by sneezing, coughing or talking.
The CDC believes the symptoms of COVID-19 appear in two to 14 days after exposure.
Those at the greatest risk are infants, elderly and those with chronic illnesses, such as heart or lung disease.
Prevention and risk-reduction actions include hand-washing, covering coughs, staying home from work or school when you feel ill, and avoiding mass gatherings and crowded shopping areas.
Neither flu nor COVID-19 responds to antibiotic treatment. Currently, the only treatment for both is by treating the symptoms, such as reducing fever and cough suppressant. Both illnesses can become severe and can require hospitalization.
For more information, contact Texas Department of State Health Services, or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
