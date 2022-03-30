Art is happening in Palestine this Saturday. Art has become a central theme for the annual Dogwood Trails Celebration. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, art lovers can enjoy visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures and meet the artists in various businesses downtown as part of the Dogwood Art Council’s monthly Art Walk.
“You’ll find the most exquisite art on display by our featured artists and in our local businesses,” said Celia Campbell Polster, executive director of the Dogwood Art Council. “I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a day of shopping in downtown Palestine.”
This month’s artist include David Tripp, Daniel Maldonado, Geoffrey Stevenson, Hailey Perkins, Kim Ulman, Kasie Hammons, Jon Vandogriff, Justin Brown, Olivia Santone, Pat Klamm, Pam McAdams, Rocky Jackson, Ruth Ann Freeman, Renee Capel Sutherland, Seth Blood, Taylor Hamonds and William E. Young.
Hosting Art Walk businesses on Main Street, Oak Street and Crawford Street include, Bloodlines Tattoo, The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redland’s Lobby, Sheerz & Beerz, JR Lonestar Glasswork, L&L Shoes, The Co-Ed Shop, Home Grill Steakhouse, Charles Dicken’s Fine Jewelry & Gifts, Old Town Vintage, Duncan Deport Antiques, Pint and Barrel, Ripley’s Creative, Wells Creek Crossing Antiques, Wells Creek Patio, Palestine Farmer’s Market, the Anderson County Courthouse/Camino Race, the murals and ArtTracks.
Art Walk is presented by the Dogwood Art Council, whose motto is “Art is happening in Palestine.”
The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts.
A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council is available at The Co-Ed Shop.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto its Facebook page: m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
