Live music has been a staple of Palestine’s annual Dogwood Festival over the years. This year’s festivities feature the Darrin Morris Band, Kate Watson and Junior Gordon.
The Darrin Morris Band will take the stage at the Palestine Dogwood Trails Festival at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Morris will be followed by the Junior Gordon Band at 1 at p.m. and Kate Watson at 3:15 p.m.
As with many country artists, Darrin Morris first began singing as a teenager in church. It was his love of Gospel, combined with the influences of Country artists such as George Strait and Keith Whitley, that helped to shape his vocal style.
With a high-energy show that has been honed to a fine edge on stages across the country and in their home state of Texas, the group’s hard work is paying off. The band continues to build momentum performing at clubs, casinos, fairs and high-profile events including the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Morris is joined in the group with the exceptional talents of Jeremy Moore on drums and backing vocals; Blake Watson on bass guitar; Payton Pierce on lead guitar and Phillip Griffith on rhythm guitar.
The band began performing together in October 2012, with just a few friends getting together to play at a local restaurant near Gilmer, where the group is based. Soon, their camaraderie and common musical vision lit a fire and during the last seven years the group has played nonstop across the nation.
The success of their current chart-rising single, “She’s Gonna Leave a Mark,” denotes the fifth consecutive release by the band to reach the top 10 on the Texas charts, including two number ones. With a mantle of awards from the East Texas Music Awards to the Nashville Universe Awards, the Darrin Morris Band are making their mark and all signs point to a very promising future.
“When people leave one of our shows, we want them to feel satisfied with the overall experience,” Morris said. “We want them to feel like their money and time was well spent. Our hope is that they will share the experience with friends and family and bring them out to the next show.”
The Darrin Morris Band will be the feature band at the Dogwood Festival After Party at the Shelton Gin Saturday night.
Hailing from Alvin, Texas, Junior Gordon has been nominated for New Male Vocalist of the year with Texas Regional Radio, several years in a row. The Junior Gordon Band has been nominated by The Houston Press for Best Band of the Year, Best Local Video of the Year and Junior himself was nominated for both the Local Musician of the Year and Best Male Vocalist.
And 2019 American Idol contestant Kate Watson will follow. Kate and her band tour regularly across Texas and beyond, performing intimate acoustic shows on a wide variety of stages, as well as delivering high-energy, full-band performances for crowds at larger concert venues.
The 84th Annual Dogwood Trails Festival will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Palestine. For more information, visit palestinechamber.org.
