One-hundred is a magnificent number. It indicates a perfect test score. In many places in the south, summer hasn’t truly arrived until it hits 100 degrees. It’s also a milestone birthday.
Mildred Kiser will arrive at the century mark Monday, Oct. 10, but her family at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living facility in Palestine will throw her a celebratory party Saturday, Oct. 8.
Born and raised in Konawa, Oklahoma, Kiser spent her early life on a farm.
“I chopped my first row of cotton when I was seven years old. That was hard work.” Kiser said. “I think the happiest people were raised on a farm.”
Kiser later married her hero, a career Army officer, and worked for Southwestern Bell as well as several retail and dress stores.
“Do you want me to go all the way back to 1930 and list everything?” Kiser asked with a laugh. “It’s been a long time. I might forget a few things.”
Kiser moved to Palestine and into Dogwood Trails nine years ago to be closer to family. Dogwood Trails Executive Director Caycie Collins sang the praises of Kiser’s son Charles.
“Charles is wonderful,” Collins said. “He visits almost every day and sometimes he brings her favorite food.”
“Red beans and cornbread,” Kiser said. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”
These days Kiser tries to remain active. Having recently employed the use of a wheelchair, she has been forced to adapt and overcome her limitations.
“I used to walk a lot every day to get my exercise, but now I have to make my laps in the chair,” Kiser said. “I do eight laps around the entire building every day.”
“She is amazing,” said Collins. “She keeps us on our toes. She definitely makes sure we know when we’re not doing things right.”
Things have changed a lot in Kiser’s lifetime. The span of a century allows someone to witness a lot of amazing things. But while advances in technology are certainly impressive to witness, Kiser feels like the change isn’t always good.
“Technology is the worst thing that ever happened,” Kiser said. “It changed the way families are raised. I think a lot of children raise themselves these days.”
“Well it can’t be the worst thing,” Collins said. “She uses email every day and comes running every time the Wi-Fi slows down!”
Reflecting on her own childhood, Kiser pointed out the importance of family.
“I was so blessed to have parents who loved and respected their children, and they taught us to love and respect others,” Kiser said. “We also went to church every chance we had. Church has always been a big part.”
When Saturday rolls around the big celebration will commence. There will be cake, punch and laughter all around.
“Well…I guess it will happen if I live to it!” Kiser said. “God’s in control you know.”
Happy Birthday Ms. Mildred Kiser. Wishing you many more.
