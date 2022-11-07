AUSTIN — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it plans to monitor federal voting rights laws compliance in 64 jurisdictions across 24 states ahead of the November midterm election, including Dallas, Harris and Waller counties.
The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters, according to a statement from the federal agency.
These monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. In addition, the division also deploys monitors from the Office of Personnel Management where authorized by federal court order, it said.
DOJ officials have indicated the election observers will travel to various polling locations while voting is taking place on Election Day, and will be at the central counting station as polls close and counting begins.
On Election Day, the Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center, the release said. On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931, it said.
The DOJ’s presence in Harris County, home to Houston and the state’s most populous county, was first requested by County Attorney Christian D. Menefee, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner after the Texas Secretary of State announced in October that it plans to send inspectors to observe vote counting in Harris County.
Harris County is currently under a randomized election audit by the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
The SOS office said in a letter that the audit found serious breaches of improper elections records management across 14 locations during the November 2020 election. Therefore, it was sending inspectors to observe the handling and counting of ballots.
Among the issues was that the county was not completing proper chain-of-custody of voting equipment and electronic drives containing ballot records. The state officials said the observers will ensure this is happening and documented correctly throughout the election process.
Menefee said he is grateful the federal government is also stepping in to observe the election.
“State officials have shown that they can’t be trusted to be a good faith partner in Harris County’s elections,” Menefee said in a statement. “Their election ‘audit’ and subsequent decision to intervene in our elections was always about intimidating election workers, disrupting election processes, and undermining election results. Having impartial federal election observers at the polls and in the room when the votes are being counted will help protect the integrity of our election and keep the state’s interference to a minimum.”
Sam Taylor, assistant secretary of state for communications, said in a Tweet that the office has been sending election inspectors to observe election proceedings for years and that doing so this election cycle is nothing new.
"Democrats and Republicans request them. They watch, they take notes, they file a report," he said. "It’s not scary!"
Dallas and Waller County officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
