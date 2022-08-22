ALEDO — When you ask Aledo High School senior Will Lepard what he loves most about Dolly Parton, it's a little bit of everything, from the way she dresses to the things she does.
"She's a great singer who's also just nice to anybody she talks to," he said. "I've watched a lot of her interviews, and if somebody asks a rude question, she has a way of turning it around and acting like it's the nicest thing."
That same grace is something the 18-year-old Lepard has exuded in the days since his senior parking spot mural of the country singer icon was vandalized. The mural features Parton with her signature at the bottom and "Hillbilly Will," a reference to her 1970 hit song, atop.
A few days after the mural's completion, Will's mother Molley Michel was made aware of the vandalism. Someone had painted over the spot with what appears to be a Batman symbol and initials. A post was made about it online and went viral, with numerous people tagging Parton herself and offering their help.
"A lot of people have come forward and offered supplies or to come out and help themselves, which means a lot," Lepard said.
The mural is considered his personal tribute to Parton, and Lepard did the original work all by himself, working through the night on some days over the week-and-a-half period, as he balanced a rainstorm and his work schedule to get it done. The project also took about $300 worth of paint, on top of the $100 fee to have a senior parking spot.
"It's the one thing I set is to do it alone and prove it to myself," he said. "And if I can do it once, I can do again — better than before."
Lepard's artistic talents, which his mom claims he didn't get from her, were apparent early on.
"He was a natural, drawing a spot-on version of Spongebob when he was 4 or 5," Michel said. "He took art classes in school, but he didn't like being told what to draw, he wanted the artistic freedom."
Around Lepard's freshman year is when he really began to get into Parton and her music, having always listened to country music.
A wall in his bedroom — one of his most prized possessions — is chalk full of Parton records, while Tshirts and other Dolly paraphernalia make up the rest of the space. Recently, Lepard was able to stumble upon a mint-condition Playboy magazine cover from the 1970s featuring Parton on the cover. It's another of his prized possessions, which he scored from a record store for $11.
While he hasn't yet gotten the opportunity to see Parton in person, meeting or talking to her would mean everything, both for him and his mother.
"If he gets acknowledged from this, he would probably faint. And I would probably cry," Michel said.
As for Lepard, that kindness and grace mentioned earlier come through when he reflects on what's happened in the last couple of days.
"I'm not mad. Obviously, this is a horrible thing to do to somebody," he said. "But at the same time, as long as I know I've got my friends and family, that's all that really matters. I'm still going to try to be nice to people."
Anyone with information on the vandalism is encouraged to contact Aledo ISD police.
And Dolly, if you're reading this, Hillbilly Willy is ready to meet.
