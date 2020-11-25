Although Covid-19 has altered many of our holiday plans, many studies predict an increase in contactless shopping experiences. According to a recent survey by Deloitte, 73% of shoppers plan to have items delivered, compared to 62% in 2019. Unfortunately, this means we can expect to see a rise in scammers looking for ways to capitalize on any trending situation. During the pandemic, they have taken advantage of those looking for cures and vaccinations, stimulus checks, and all aspects of online shopping. BBB warns consumers to be on the lookout for bogus phone calls, emails and text messages which claim to be from a mail carrier or parcel delivery service.
How the Scam Works You receive a call, email or text from someone claiming to be your mail carrier or a parcel delivery service saying that they were unable to deliver a package; either one you allegedly ordered or one which a loved one has sent to you. They will then ask you to verify personal information or give them your credit card information to reschedule the delivery, or they will send you a link to verify the information. However, there is no package, and now the scammer has access to your personal and financial information.
“While many of us are looking for ways to adjust and cope with the pandemic,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said. “Scammers are always looking for ways to take advantage of us.” How to Avoid Package Delivery Scams
• Be wary of unsolicited communications. Package delivery companies will never contact you unsolicited via telephone call or text. Instead, if a package cannot be delivered, they usually will leave a note on your door. They may follow up with an email, but most official communications will be within your secure online account.
• Track your packages. Always keep track of your online purchases and expected deliveries. Request tracking numbers so you will know when each package is due to arrive. When you know what you are expecting, it will be harder for a scammer to fool you with the claim of a fake package delivery.
• Never give your personal information to strangers. Even when the communication is friendly or sounds professional, always use caution when asked for personal information. Hang up, look up the official customer service number, and directly contact the company to confirm their request. Whenever possible, use the customer service contact information or chat function within your account at the company.
• Never click on links in unsolicited emails or text messages. Links in emails or text messages can download malware onto your computer. Don’t click on links from people you don’t know or from companies who you have not asked to be contacted by. Be wary of official-looking emails and texts; popular brands and their logos can easily be copied.
For more advice on staying safe this holiday season or to share your experience with a business, go to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB at (903) 581-5704 or report it via BBB Scam Tracker. To learn more about shipping fraud, see FedEx's website, U.S Postal Service and UPS's online resource center. For more tips on how to protect yourself from scams, go to BBB.org/ScamTips.
