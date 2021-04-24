A little-known reason why blood is required for hospital blood banks is complications during pregnancy, at childbirth, or post-delivery, leading to significant blood loss. Severe bleeding is one of the top five causes of pregnancy-related deaths1 in the United States.
Volunteer donors help ensure blood is available if and when it’s needed. Keep moms and babies top-of-mind by donating blood with Carter BloodCare in May, the month we celebrate Mother’s Day.
Willow Creek Chiropractic is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 7, 100 Willow Creek Parkway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Michelle Ping at 903-729-5051.
Home Care Network at Greenbrier Nursing is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at 2404 State Highway 155 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Jeremy Jones at 903-729-6024.
The pandemic has kept the blood supply at levels not seen in decades. Shuttered workplaces and virtual schooling led to blood drive cancellations and a potential loss of more than 50,000 units of blood collected. Carter BloodCare calls on the community to restock the shelves because blood is essential.
Have you known or cared for someone who received blood transfusions? Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are powerful ways to encourage someone to give blood. Share your story by emailing tellusyourstory@carterbloodcare.org and inspire others to give this May.
Appointments are encouraged. Donors can complete the medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to give blood. Donors and staff are required to wear masks; surfaces are cleaned between each donation.
Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds and up may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.