A mother and daughter need your help to provide a special gift to our local elderly this Christmas.
Nichole Marsh and her daughter, Whitney, are taking donations to help the Anderson County Meals on Wheels provide gifts to its 600 clients this Christmas.
“The Senior Citizen Center typically provides gifts with its Christmas meal for everyone they deliver meals to each year, however this year they lost their funding for those items,” Marsh said. “We want to make sure these individuals don’t go without this holiday season.”
Requested items for the blessing bags include warm socks, chapstick, hand lotion and slippers.
Drop off locations are:
• Anderson County Livestock Exchange, 12719 S. Hwy 19, Elkhart
• Elkhart Elementary School, 2608 California Road, Elkhart
• Elkhart Middle School, 301 E. Parker St, Elkhart
• Great American t-shirt Company, 2005 Crockett Rd, Palestine
• Roundhouse Package, 415 W. Spring St, Palestine
• VeraBank, 207 W. Spring St, Palestine
• YMCA, 5500 N. Loop 256, Palestine
All items need to be donated by Friday, Dec. 17.
Meals on Wheels delivers a hot, nutritious meal daily to more than 600 recipients across Anderson County Monday through Friday each week, but it is so much more than a meal. MOW volunteers deliver food, interacting with and checking out the recipients well-being while they are there.
The elderly and homebound recipients they serve are at a much greater risk of social isolation and often, MOW volunteers are the only people they interact with on any given day. This simple Christmas gift means the world to many, if not all of the MOW recipients.
For more information on how you can help, contact Nichole Marsh at 903-724-7327.
