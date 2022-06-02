CROCKETT – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association is set to crank up the heat this summer with free concerts in the park in Crockett.
While this is not the first season for the Summer Lightnin’ Series, the opening weekend band plans to ensure that it “Feels Like the First Time.”
Double Vision, Houston’s premier Foreigner tribute band, will take the stage Friday, June 3 at the Davy Crockett Memorial Park’s newly renovated green stage, located at 5th and Anson Jones.
Double Vision promises to deliver a high level of energy to bring you all the hits from Foreigner, one of the all-time great classic rock bands.
Smash chart hits by Foreigner dotted the landscape of American popular music in the 70s and 80s. Songs such as Cold as Ice, Hot Blooded, Head Games and later hits like Urgent, Juke Box Hero and I Want to Know What Love is were staples of radio and video before and during the MTV era.
The music kicks off at 8 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring coolers and lawn chairs.
The series will continue on June 17 as East Texas blues/rock band Wishbone Haze brings its unique sound to Crockett. On June 24, the British invasion makes a comeback as Band on the Run brings its Beatles and Beyond experience to the Davy Crockett Park stage.
The Summer Lightnin’ Series looks to be a fantastic lineup, but that’s not the sum total of what PWFAA has in store for East Texas over the next couple of months.
The Jim Jeffries Summer Arts Workshop gets under way on June 6, featuring clay sculpting, jewelry making and painting. The workshop runs until June 10 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the cost is $75 for students between second and eighth grades. The arts workshop will be held at First United Methodist Church in Crockett.
On Monday, June 20 the PWFAA will host the Missoula Children’s Theater auditions for a performance of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The auditions are for local students grades two through 12. The auditions begin at 10 a.m. and after a week of rehearsals, a performance will be presented at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
PWFAA will close the summer season with an East Texas performance by none other than Grand Funk Railroad on August 6 at the Crockett Civic Center.
For more information call 936-544-4276 or visit www.pwfaa.org
