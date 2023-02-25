Palestine’s Art Tracks program will be adding ten new sculptures to its display in the historic Downtown area.
Palestine native Jeffie Brewer currently has thirteen sculptures, including an orange bunny, a yellow dog and a purple robot displayed throughout the Main Street and downtown area. His works are scheduled to remain on display for approximately another year.
Joining Brewer’s Art Tracks displays this year will be works by artists Stephen Perkins, Mary Angers, Danville Chadbourne, Kirk Seese, Anthony St. James, Dewayne Hughes, Jan Dean, Glory Hartsfield and Jim Robertson.
Art Tracks is a juried exhibit featuring outdoor sculptures in prominent Main Street locations in Palestine. The annual project is an initiative of Palestine Tomorrow, a sub fund of the Texas Area Fund Inc., whose ongoing goal is to provide and encourage parks and arts in Palestine for a better quality of life.
Each year, the Dogwood Arts Council solicits submissions for the Art Tracks Sculpture Program. Brewer has had many of his works displayed in Palestine over the past 12 years.
