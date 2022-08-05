Historic downtown Palestine will once again hosts the best in local fine art this Saturday as part of the Dogwood Art Council’s first Saturday Art Walk series.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings and diverse art mediums. Meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.
The featured artist for July is Mike Henry. His exhibit will be set up at @Home Furnishings located at 201 W. Oak St.
“Mike is a fantastic artist,” said Dogwood Arts Council Executive Director Celia Polster. “I’m not an artist, but I get a warm feeling when I look at works by artists such as Norman Rockwell. Mike’s style is very different from Rockwell’s, but I get that same sort of feeling.”
Henry is a Palestine native and 1978 PHS graduate. He specializes in pencil and pen & ink drawings.
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Its goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
Visitors are encouraged to start their walk at the Gallery at the Redlands, whereArt Walk maps will be available.
Art Walks are scheduled on the first Saturday of each month through December. There is no charge to visit and view the displays and meet the artists.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
