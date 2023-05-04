The Dogwood Arts Council will once again host the Downtown Art Walk featuring beautiful creations by local artists from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The May event, however, will feature something rare for the DAC and is a can't-miss for East Texas art supporters.
"We will be featuring a Collector's Art Sale for three very special supporters of the Dogwood Arts Council," said Celia Polster, DAC Director. "We've only done it one other time, and we may never do it again, but these people have meant so much to our efforts here in Downtown Palestine and we really wanted to feature their collections as they try to move them where they may be more visible."
Featured in the sale will be the collections of Sarah Studdard, owner of Sarah's Haute Mess, Joe Massa, Executive Chef at Queen Street Grille and Rosemary Biel, longtime arts council member in organizations all over Texas.
Studdard's collection features the work of Russian surrealist Michael Cheval. Cheval is considered the leading contemporary artist specializing in absurdist paintings. He considers his work a game of imagination, where all ties are carefully chosen to construct a literary plot.
Massa will offer the works of Anthony Butkovich, a visual artist/painter/illustrator from Houston. Butkovich's fine artwork can best be described as a combination of soothing colors and shapes in fluid motion, that gently lead the observer into a world beyond human reality into the realms of imagination.
Biel's extensive collection was created as she developed relationships with the many artists she helped support along the way.
"Rosemary is amazing," Polster said. "I think she owns a piece of art from every artist she has ever had a personal friendship with. It's really important to her that she makes that connection."
Biel's collection over the years has included names such as Miyoko Callaway, Rusty Davis, Eleanor Eilenberger, Patsy Irons, David Tripp and Deanna Frye.
The Collector's Art Sale will take place at New Creations Dance Studio located at 101 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
