The best in local fine art will be on display in businesses throughout historic downtown Palestine this Saturday as part of the Dogwood Art Council’s first Saturday Art Walk series.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings and diverse art mediums. Meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Its goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
Celia Polster, Dogwood Arts Council Executive Director, is especially proud of the work the council has done in Palestine.
“The Arts Council has been a real joy to work with,” Polster said. “We love this community and we are all about promoting local art and businesses. Palestine gets in your blood and becomes a part of you.”
This weekend, art and artists can be found at The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Office Building, The Farmer’s Market, Glitterboxx, Bloodlines Tattoo, the Co-Ed Shop, Barnyard Boutique, The Ripley Creative, Home Grill Steakhouse, Pint & Barrel, Sarah’s Haute Mess and Wells Creek Crossing. Art Walk maps will be available at the Gallery at the Redlands.
The featured artist for July is Jordan Crabill. Her exhibit will be set up at her studio, Glitterboxx, located above the Cool Cow Creamery.
Crabill, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UT Tyler, has a distinctive pop art style that is sure to be a hit. Of course sometimes people don’t take you seriously...
“When you tell people you’re an artist, sometimes they roll their eyes and say ‘yeah, right,’” Crabill said with a laugh. “But no! I really am an artist!”
Art Walks are scheduled on the first Saturday of each month through December. There is no charge to visit and view the displays and meet the artists.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
