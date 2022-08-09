A drive or stroll through Palestine’s downtown area will quickly find you surrounded by beautiful art where bare walls once stood. Gone are the stark industrial and blighted sights, now steadily being replaced by beautiful and uplifting artistic creations. The 44 block area starts at the Courthouse square and extends three quarters of a mile to the Palestine Visitors Information Center. Like the rest of the city, downtown is rich with historic architecture.
Mary Raum, Tourism and Marketing Manager for the City of Palestine, sees the artistic vision continuing well into the future.
“Foot traffic has increased in the downtown area thanks to new businesses that have embraced the district,” Raum said. “We wanted to enhance the area with inspiring and engaging artwork set against the backdrop of the historic buildings.”
Visit Palestine set out to create a program that would build upon the arts movement within the community, namely a mural program that would encourage art in other forms, but on a larger, more permanent scale.
“The first step is to identify canvases,” Raum said. “We will usually drive around town with local artists to brainstorm themes.”
Visit Palestine then issues a call to artists to submit designs which are then passed along to a panel to decide what piece of art will be created.
“It’s carefully chosen by a committee,” Raum said. “No single person makes the decision on what is chosen. It’s truly a group effort.”
Funded by the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax, the program must adhere to set parameters as set by the city and stay within its allotted budget.
“Last year we completed four murals at a cost of $33,000, which is under budget,” Raum said. “It’s working out well so far, so we can see it moving forward in the future.”
Visit Palestine is also working with the state’s “Don’t Mess with Texas” campaign for a possible mural at Reagan Park in conjunction with Palestine Parks and Recreation.
“There is a huge canvas available at Reagan Park,” Raum said. ”If the state is going to foot the bill, we’ll let them do so on a big scale!”
Visit Palestine is excited by the response to the murals thus far and wants to encourage interested parties to reach out to them regarding the program, whether as an artist or to host a canvas.
“We are planning to complete a couple in the coming year,” Raum said. “Anyone who wants to be a part of the program should reach out to us.”
Adding a little beauty to the community is always a good thing. Adding it on a more permanent basis and on a grand scale is even better.
For more information contact Mary Raum at Visit Palestine, Texas at 800-659-3484 or visit www.visitpalestine.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.