Palestine’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Plan, established by the Palestine City Council in 2019, is moving forward. The city council approved certificates of obligations to fund the plan in 2021.
The plan consists of three proposed phases of the construction, and focuses on improving the downtown area to increase tourism, while being mindful of the best possible ways to reduce the impact on downtown businesses and visitors during construction.
“We are about 90% complete with our design,” said Public Works Director Kevin Olson. “The first phase is the largest. It consists of Main St., from Sycamore west to Tennessee, sidewalks on the north side of Spring St. and Sycamore from Avenue A north to Crawford. We are waiting for comments from Atmos and ONCOR.”
The original plan called for moving aerial utilities underground, but that scenario had to change due to cost.
“In a perfect world we would love to go underground with electricity and telecom,” Olson said. “But ONCOR relayed that the city would be responsible for the cost, which would be around $2 million, so we revised those plans.”
Instead of underground conduit and pad-mounted transformers, Olson said that ONCOR would work to clean up the overhead system to optimize access and ADA compliance.
“The poles downtown are pretty bad right now. There are some poles situated in the middle of sidewalks,” Olson said. “ONCOR will reduce the number of poles by taking out redundant poles and setting them in better spots to increase access.”
The affect of the project is a top concern for the city. With one-way streets and a mixture of nose-in and parallel parking, there is not much room to perform construction and maintain a path for traffic.
“It is definitely going to be interesting,” Olson said. “Jacksonville did a similar project recently, and we were able to visit and see how they were able to do it. But Jacksonville has a much bigger right-of-way, so the challenges were considerably less.”
The plan calls for streets, sidewalks and utilities to be completely reconstructed and to replace all water and sewer lines and possibly a storm drain located within the planned area of construction. Some of the downtown infrastructure is from the 1930s, so those areas that will be receiving an 80-year upgrade.
“We are forecasting about 450 days for the first phase,” Olson said. “It’s a larger phase than the rest. We wanted to be able to order more material up front so that we don’t run into shipping and transportation issues down the road.”
The city plans to have a public meeting with downtown business owners to keep them abreast of the situation and to receive feedback on how to best accommodate everyone involved. Olson said business owners and shoppers may have limited access to buildings and/or possible closures during particular phases of the plan, such as sidewalk and street work, however they hope to keep closures to a minimum.
“We haven’t set that meeting date yet,” Olson said. “But we should be at 98% planned next month. There will be logistical problems, it’s inevitable, but we are doing our best to reduce the impact on downtown businesses.”
