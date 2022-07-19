ELKHART – Jennifer McCoy is a busy lady. Between running Firehouse Ice Cream & Coffee Cafe in downtown Elkhart, working with Keep Elkhart Beautiful and handling her duties as Mayor of the City of Elkhart, one might wonder how she finds the time for anything else. Even with her busy schedule, however, McCoy finds time for a little extra for her community.
“We noticed that when we put the word out about giving away free produce that people responded quickly,” McCoy said. “So we decided to build a raised garden.”
The garden is located downtown in the space next to the ice cream shop, behind the antique fire truck.
“It was conceived in conjunction with Keep Elkhart Beautiful,” McCoy said. “The concept is that people come and take what they need, and hopefully they don’t need all of it, but it’s here for everybody.”
The garden was emptied this past weekend after a couple of weeks of scorching temperatures, but plans are already in motion for a fresh fall garden.
“We are taking suggestions for what the community might want to see for the fall garden,” McCoy said.
The garden isn’t the only project that has taken off in Elkhart. A fresh mural has begun to shape up just behind where the garden sits and promises to be a popular stop for those looking for the perfect photo opportunity.
“We noticed that a lot of people would stop and take pictures with the fire truck,” McCoy said. “So we thought we would add more to this area for that purpose.”
The first painting is a set of wings designed and painted by recent Elkhart graduate Angel Lopez.
“We feel so fortunate that we found a couple of artists right here at the high school,” McCoy said. “Next we plan to do a set of butterfly wings and a bundle of balloons so people can look like they are holding them.”
While Elkhart doesn’t have a large downtown area, it is a beautiful section of town. McCoy’s projects are proof that a little effort goes a long way.
