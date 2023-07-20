Downtown revitalization program awaiting new bids

Palestine's downtown revitalization project is undergoing a temporary pause as the city seeks new bids before moving forward.
"We're exercising due diligence and seeking new bids for the project," said Palestine Public Works Director Kevin Olson. "We only received one bid on the project prior to this and it was 25 to 30% over the engineer's estimate. We chose not to accept that bid."
Olson said that bids would be accepted until July 31 and the planning stage was still moving forward.
"ONCOR and Atmos are currently working on their plans for the project," Olson said. "They will move the utilities, poles and gas meters when we finally move forward with demolition of the current sidewalks and easements."
The original plan called for moving aerial utilities underground, but that scenario had to change due to cost.
“In a perfect world we would have loved to go underground with electricity and telecom,” Olson said. “But ONCOR relayed that the city would be responsible for the cost, which would be around $2 million, so we revised those plans.”
Instead of underground conduit and pad-mounted transformers, Olson said that ONCOR would work to clean up the overhead system to optimize access and ADA compliance.
The $10 million Downtown Revitalization Plan was established by the Palestine City Council in 2019. The council approved certificates of obligation to fund the plan in 2021. The plan focuses on improving the downtown area to increase tourism, while being mindful of the best possible ways to reduce the impact on downtown businesses and visitors during construction.
