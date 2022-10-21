Downtown Rotary Club of Palestine receives official charter

For more than a century, Rotary has had a strong presence in Palestine. Chartered in April 1914, the Rotary Club of Palestine has served the community well. with a membership of variously plus-or-minus 100 members. During that same period, Rotary International grew to 1.2 million members worldwide, but stagnated at that number for more than 20 years.
At some point it was determined that the way to grow membership was to make Rotary more accessible to more people. Teachers, for example, rarely have been able to be members of Rotary because they have been unavailable during the usual noon meeting times of most clubs. “Satellite clubs” were then created, meeting at more accessible times, such as evenings after work, in order more people would have the opportunity to be Rotarians.
The Rotary Club of Palestine followed the recommendations of Rotary International and in January 2018 established a satellite Rotary Club. The idea was that satellite clubs would eventually break away from the original sponsoring club and become their own stand-alone Rotary Clubs.
On Aug. 18, the satellite club of Rotary Club of Palestine was chartered as its own stand-alone Rotary Club. That new club is named Downtown Rotary Club of Palestine, and Palestine now has two distinctly different Rotary Clubs.
The new Downtown Rotary Club has a strong focus on community service.
The twenty-four charter members of the Downtown Rotary Club of Palestine are Sloan Shuffler, President; Ben Moran, Director of Admin; Lisa Priest, Secretary; Rachael Johnson, Treasurer; Cory McCauley, Director of Service; Greg Gunnels, Director of Membership; Brenda Hicks Johnston, Director of Foundation; Jacque Johnston, Director of Public Image; Brenda Walker, Director-at-Large; Mike Abrahamson; Linda Dickens; Amanda Elling; Becky Falconer; Kelli Gunnels; Carol A Herrington; Kurt Herrington; Greg Laudadio; Renee’ Laudadio; Jean Mollard; Kathy Ray; Ron Safford; Kristin Steely; and Jeanette Westmoreland.
Members of the new club have strong credentials.
These 24 charter members include one past District Governor, six past presidents, three members who have served at the district level, one who has served at the Zone level, three who have received the District’s highest honors and awarded the Roll of Fame and three who have been awarded the Avenues of Service distinction.
The Downtown Rotary Club of Palestine meets twice monthly at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday at the Redlands Hotel.
Every month the club completes a local community service project. Some projects are simple and involve only some physical labor and others are more ambitious, but they all directly benefit the community.
For more information regarding the Downtown Rotary Club call Sloan Shuffler at 903 948-1863 and learn more about Service Above Self.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.