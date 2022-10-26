The Downtown Spooktacular Trick or Treat returns to Frankston City Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The safe and family friendly event for roughly 400 local residents offers free candy, music, and costume contests with cash prizes.
Spooktacular is sponsored by the Frankston Economic Development Corporation, which is inviting individuals, businesses, and all types of organizations to set up booths along the sidewalks or roads around the park in downtown Frankston. Many businesses located on the square set up booths in front of their stores, which also have easy access.
All organizations are required to give away free items to attendees and to refrain from selling anything at the festival.
New additions at this year’s Spooktacular include face painting, a photo booth and a calf roping demonstration with a dummy. FEDC is offering cash prizes for first and second place costumes and booths. Prizes are $100 for first place winners and $50 for second.
As the event's founder and organizer, Monica Atwood said the Spooktacular is popular because families enjoy the ease of participating.
“The Spooktacular is easy on the parents. It’s only one stop with the amount of treats you’d get driving all over town,” Atwood said. “Families get sufficient treats and entertainment but with it all at one location you still get home early for bedtime on a school night.”
The annual event began four years ago to enable children to trick or treat along the Frankston square safely without having to dodge traffic. Commerce and Railroad streets are blocked off to traffic for safety.
Atwood, owner of Illusions Candles at 202 S. Commerce St., persuaded FEDC to host the event in 2018 and it has grown ever since.
Parents accompany their kids to the Spooktacular and delight in seeing others dressed for Halloween as the event draws the community together.
“The parents look forward to seeing what costumes us otherwise responsible adults will wear this one night,” Atwood said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.