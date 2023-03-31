Troopers with the Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a car vs. semi-truck accident that killed two Athens people Thursday in Anderson County.
The accident occurred at 3:45 p.m. March 30, two miles outside of Palestine on State Highway 19.
According to Sgt. Christopher Williamson, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on SH 19 and a 2015 Volvo semi-truck towing a trailer was traveling south on SH 19, when the driver of the Hyundai made a U-turn in front of semi-truck and was struck.
The driver of the Hyundai, Justen Daniel Woodruff, 33, of Athens and his passenger, Paige Alison Hill, 21, of Athens were pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace James Westley
Both were wearing their seat belts.
No injuries were reported for the semi-truck driver, a 61-year-old male from Houston.
This investigation is ongoing and there are no addition details.
