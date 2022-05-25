The Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident that killed two early Wednesday, May 25.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark, DPS Public Information Office, the accident occurred around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Dark said the preliminary investigation indicates Orlin Santos, 29, of Houston was traveling North on US 287, approximately 0.2 miles from Elkhart, in a 2011 Kia Forte when he veered into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Jeep Rubicon, driven by Shanna E. Green, 51, of Grapeland.
Santos and his passenger, a 17 year-old, also from Houston, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.
Green was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center and is reported to be in stable condition.
All three individuals were wearing their seat belts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.