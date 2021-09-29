The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on FM-1817.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark, DPS Media & Communications, at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, troopers responded to the accident on FM-1817, approximately three-tenths of a mile east of the city of Elkhart in Anderson County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling east on FM-1817 and attempted to turn left into a private drive.
At the same time, the driver of a 2004 Honda VTX was traveling west on FM-1817.
The driver of the Dodge failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by the Honda.
The driver of the Honda, Eric Scarborough, 44, of Elkhart was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center were he later died.
The driver of the Dodge was identified as Aaron Mata, 30, of Elkhart.
This accident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.