The Department of Public Safety is investigating fatal two-car crash.
According to Sgt. Jean Dark, a public information officer with the with DPS, at 9:27 a.m. Monday, July 12, Jared S. Guerrero, 19, of Palestine, was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra and towing a trailer on US 69, approximately six miles south of Jacksonville, when Derrell K. Bobbitt, 58, of Alto driving a 1995 Buick LeSabre, failed to control his speed and struck the back left side of the trailer with the front right side of his Buick in an attempt to change from the outside to inside lane.
Bobbitt’s vehicle hit the cement divider on the front left side. The Buick then crossed east across both traffic lanes and struck the embankment, flipping over and stopping upside down.
Bobbitt, who was not wearing his seat belt, was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Jacksonville where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
A preliminary crash report will be available in ten days.
