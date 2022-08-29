The Texas Department of Safety is investigating a two-car crash that occurred early Aug. 25.
According to DPS Media Communications Officer Sgt. Sara Warren, at 5:32 a.m. Thursday, Troopers were called to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370, approximately 4.5 miles north of Palestine.
Warren said the preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Christopher Dixon, 24, of Palestine, was traveling north on US 79.
A 1996 Geo Prizm, driven by Paulino Herrera Vincente, also from Palestine, was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370 and was hit on the left side by the Impala.
Vincente was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge James Westley. Vincente’s was then transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.
Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.
The investigation is on-going and there is no other information at this time.
