TYLER – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, Steven Lynn Chambless, on SH 198 near Van Zandt County Road 2435. The crash occurred on Saturday, November 28 at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates Steven Chambless was walking north on SH 198 when he was struck, based on evidence at the scene, by a 2008 Toyota Camry, unknown color. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and Chambless died at the scene.
Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees or wrecker services, that has information on the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact the Texas DPS, through the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-567-4133. The vehicle may have sustained damage to its front, hood and possibly windshield.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available. No additional information is available at this time.
