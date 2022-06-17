GRAPELAND – Perhaps a few people on this planet are aware of the mark they’ve left on their community and the people in it, but most of us are left to wonder. Dr. Edward Cutshaw of Grapeland never had to wonder.
Cutshaw passed away Thursday evening, June 16 at the age of 88. The community of Grapeland will never be the same.
Literally thousands of stories abound in the small town just south of Palestine about Cutshaw. Many in the community can’t recall a time when he wasn’t the local doctor. He simply was always there, either at the old hospital on the north end of town, at the clinic on Main Street or at his home on Forest St.
In later years, he could be found most afternoons in the business office at Cutshaw Chevrolet, working a crossword puzzle with his feet up on a desk.
Cutshaw graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1958 and set up practice in Grapeland shortly after.
For more than 50 years, he was the family doctor for generations of locals, performed physicals for the athletes of Grapeland Independent School District and youth sports leagues and helped run the old Grapeland Hospital.
Lori Williams of Grapeland relayed the story of Cutshaw informing her mother that she was pregnant.
“Mother and Daddy were married for 17 years when Dr Cutshaw came to Grapeland,” Williams said. “She thought she couldn’t have kids. When Dr. Cutshaw told her she was pregnant, she told him he was crazy and stormed out. After several more weeks her tiny waistline began to grow, so she walked back in there and said ‘Hey! were you serious?’ And that’s how it all began for me 56 years ago. He will be dearly missed.”
Former resident Annette McElyea recalled another instance where Cutshaw’s efforts made a lasting impact.
“My parents and I were in a car accident in 1969. He made certain we could all be cared for in the same hospital room,” McElyea said. “All three of us shared a room for several days and he treated us back to health. That was rare even in 1969 to be able to share a room in the hospital as a family.”
Cutshaw treated people every day. He also realized that the community wasn’t a place where people happened to live and gather, but that the community was the people. As such, the Cutshaw family always strived to make the community of Grapeland a better place.
The Cutshaw family purchased the local Chevrolet dealership in 1992. A few years after taking over, the family petitioned the city of Grapeland to extend the city limits to include the dealership so that Grapeland could benefit from the taxes that they would then pay.
More recently, Cutshaw sold a parcel of land to Darling Ingredients, Inc. allowing the company to build a facility which brought around 70 jobs to an area in need of such an economic boost.
It was as a physician, however, that Cutshaw left his most indelible mark. A half century of not only providing healthcare but knowing everyone who walked in as if they were family will make an impression.
“He was a true visionary who ran an excellent practice and hospital inpatient facility,” said former resident Kay Smith. “He was professional, authoritative and so intelligent. He saved my little sister many times with dangerously high fever as an infant and toddler. One time he put her directly in the ice machine! He took excellent care of my family and my siblings. He was quite the respected fixture in our community. A legend in his time.”
LaWanda Pennington echoed the sentiment.
“He was my doctor from the time he came to Grapeland until he retired,” Pennington said. “I love his family as my own. He loved this town and took good care of us all.”
Over the course of a half century, Cutshaw also had the opportunity to work with, mentor and influence several generations of physicians. Dr. Gary O’Donnell, Dr. Alec Law and Dr. Bob McFarlane either shared offices or partnered with Cutshaw over the years.
Recently retired Palestine physician Dr. Jerry Newton spoke fondly of his time with Cutshaw.
“Dr. Cutshaw was a gentleman physician of the old school who will be remembered dearly by his patients and colleagues alike,” Newton said. “I always enjoyed my times with Ed.”
Cutshaw treated and served his community with dignity, competence and discretion. When he retired at the end of 2018, the community saw the end of an era. There was a level of comfort, however, knowing he was still around. His passing will leave a void near impossible to fill.
“Dr. Cutshaw was the definition of a good doctor,” said retired RN Cynthia Horne. “He was what all doctors should aspire to be.”
And that is exactly how you leave a mark on your community.
