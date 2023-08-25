Dragons burn Wildcats 40-36 in season opener

The visiting Nacogdoches Dragons downed the Palestine Wildcats 40-36 on Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Palestine in the inaugural game of the 2023 season. The Dragons, lead by first year head coach Darby House, used an aerial onslaught on their way to claiming a 1-0 record to begin their campaign.
While the Wildcats would lead for the lion's share of the game, they were not able to capitalize on great field position late in the game, twice being denied points while possessing the ball within the Nacogdoches 25 yard line.
On one such possession, the Wildcats would not be able to punch in for the score with multiple attempts from the one yard line, with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Nacogdoches would take advantage of the mishap, taking the ball 99 yards for the go-ahead game winning touchdown on a perfectly thrown ball to the back of the end zone by Dragon senior quarterback Mikail Lockett to receiver Jaylen Brown.
The Dragon passing attack was sharp all night, as Lockett ended his night completing 17 of 25 attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Brown also had a monster game, with seven receptions for 117 yards and two scores. Tyren Matthews would also have a good night for the Dragons, with three receptions for 87 yards and a score. As a team, the Dragons had 29 rushing attempts for the night, only mustering 107 yards, with James Williams doing most of the work. He had 62 yards on 10 carries and added a touchdown.
While the game didn’t end the Wildcats way, there were many positives to take away from the contest. New starting quarterback, sophomore Coyt Cooper, was able to shake off an early interception and would go on to have a solid debut at the varsity level, completing three of his nine attempts for 67 yards.
Ti Crawford proved his worthiness of being the END ZONE magazine spotlight player for the Wildcats, as he would have 111 yards rushing on only nine attempts, including a 70 yard touchdown on the first drive of the evening for the Wildcats. He would add another score to his tally on a seven yard run in the second quarter, as well as a 42 yard kickoff return. Senior workhorse running back Elijah Walker also had a productive night toting the rock, with 18 attempts for 125 yards and two scores.
Other Palestine standouts include Jon Denman, who would add 20 yards and a score on nine rushing attempts. K’Mari Gipson had one reception for 35 yards on a beautiful sideline grab, as well as returning five kickoffs for 118 yards. Perry Cole would have one reception for 24 yards, and one sack one defense. Cameron Taylor would also pick up a sack for the Wildcats.
The Palestine Wildcats will travel to meet the Jasper Bulldogs for their first road match of the season. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sep 1 at Bulldog Stadium in Jasper.
