Looking for some date night fun, enjoy an adult prom with the theme “A Starry Night” at The Historic this Friday night.
“We wanted to host a fun upscale date night event for the community,” said Stefani Gist, who is hosting this event with her husband Kevin. “We are decorating with the classic prom colors of black, gold with silver stars.”
According to the Gist, this is not a high school reunion. This event is for anyone 20 years an older who wants to get dressed up and dance the night away with their spouse, a date or a group of friends.
Formal attire is required, no exceptions.
“When we say formal, we mean nice,” Kevin said. “It could be anything from church clothes to a tuxedo. Just not jeans and t-shirt.”
Stefani, a photographer will be taking classic prom photos. Photo packages will be available.
Live music will be provided by Dillon Lankford and Koby Allen.
This event is a 21 and over event with full bar access.
General admission is $20. VIP admission is $25 and includes one 4 x 6 prom photo print.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Red Dirt Kids & Family Photography at 713-503-6612, 903-764-1704 or by email at reddirtkidsphotos@gmail.com.
The Historic is located at 201 W. Crawford St in Palestine.
