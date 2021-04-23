Palestine police arrested seven individuals Thursday night following an enhanced enforcement operation after receiving multiple complaints about increased drug activity at local hotels throughout the city.
According to a press release, the Palestine Police Department conducted a joint task force operation for hotel interdiction April 22, with Texas DPS, Texas Anti-Gang Unit, Longview Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
While investigating these locations, investigators learned that multiple suspects were selling narcotics at several of the hotels. Investigators conducted an enhanced enforcement operation which resulted in multiple felony drug arrests. These arrests also included felony warrants for burglary of a habitation and assault. Investigators were able to seize numerous drugs from multiple suspects to include methamphetamines and cocaine. The drug charges included possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 200 grams, possession of controlled substance greater than a gram but less than four grams, and possession of controlled substance less than a gram.
“The officers did an excellent job at identifying these locations and arresting those involved,” said Mark Harcrow, Palestine Police Chief. “We are also very appreciative for the assistance we received from our partnering agencies.”
These arrested individuals were transported and booked into the Anderson County jail without incident:
Stephen Davis, possession of a controlled substance greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.
Marisol Jimenez Arredondo, possession of controlled substance greater than a gram but less than four grams.
John Louie Gonzales, possession of controlled substance greater than a gram but less than four grams.
Joshua Troy Yelverton, possession of controlled substance less than a gram.
Abel Lee Hudson, possession of controlled substance less than a gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Olin Lee Reagan- public intoxication.
Christopher Lenard Williams, burglary of a habitation with assault warrants.
