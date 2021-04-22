The Drug Enforcement Administration, Palestine Police Department and Walmart in Palestine are partnering to host a Take Back Day Saturday.
The Palestine Police Department will have officers and Citizen on Patrol members collecting unwanted or unneeded medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 in front of Walmart, 2223 TX-256 Loop in Palestine.
“This is a very successful program that we put on several times a year,” said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “Many people have prescriptions that they are not going to use. This is a safe way for them to discard the medicine so they do not end up somewhere they don’t belong.”
The collection will include tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.
According to the DEA, studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA and local police departments are working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
At its last Take Back Day in October, DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.
Over the last 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.
Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539 or by contacting the Palestine Police Department Community Liaison, Michele Herbert, at 903-731-8418.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.